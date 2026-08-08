- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FJAN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January
FJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.18 and at a high of 56.37.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FJAN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 56.36 today. It trades within 56.18 - 56.37, yesterday's close was 56.21, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of FJAN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 56.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FJAN movements.
How to buy FJAN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 56.36. Orders are usually placed near 56.36 or 56.66, while 27 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow FJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FJAN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 48.63 - 56.37 and current price 56.36. Many compare 1.35% and 9.01% before placing orders at 56.36 or 56.66. Explore the FJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 56.37. Within 48.63 - 56.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (FJAN) over the year was 48.63. Comparing it with the current 56.36 and 48.63 - 56.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FJAN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.21, and 15.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.21
- Open
- 56.18
- Bid
- 56.36
- Ask
- 56.66
- Low
- 56.18
- High
- 56.37
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.01%
- Year Change
- 15.68%