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FIXT: Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF
FIXT exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.25 and at a high of 37.28.
Follow Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIXT stock price today?
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock is priced at 37.27 today. It trades within 37.25 - 37.28, yesterday's close was 37.23, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of FIXT shows these updates.
Does Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF is currently valued at 37.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.13% and USD. View the chart live to track FIXT movements.
How to buy FIXT stock?
You can buy Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 37.27. Orders are usually placed near 37.27 or 37.57, while 21 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow FIXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIXT stock?
Investing in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.05 - 39.35 and current price 37.27. Many compare 0.30% and -3.19% before placing orders at 37.27 or 37.57. Explore the FIXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF in the past year was 39.35. Within 37.05 - 39.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) over the year was 37.05. Comparing it with the current 37.27 and 37.05 - 39.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIXT stock split?
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.23, and -2.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.23
- Open
- 37.28
- Bid
- 37.27
- Ask
- 37.57
- Low
- 37.25
- High
- 37.28
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.19%
- Year Change
- -2.13%