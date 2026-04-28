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FIXD: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

43.08 USD 0.10 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIXD exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.04 and at a high of 43.15.

Follow First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FIXD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIXD stock price today?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock is priced at 43.08 today. It trades within 43.04 - 43.15, yesterday's close was 42.98, and trading volume reached 374. The live price chart of FIXD shows these updates.

Does First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF is currently valued at 43.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.69% and USD. View the chart live to track FIXD movements.

How to buy FIXD stock?

You can buy First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF shares at the current price of 43.08. Orders are usually placed near 43.08 or 43.38, while 374 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow FIXD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIXD stock?

Investing in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.51 - 44.97 and current price 43.08. Many compare 0.42% and -3.54% before placing orders at 43.08 or 43.38. Explore the FIXD price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the past year was 44.97. Within 42.51 - 44.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) over the year was 42.51. Comparing it with the current 43.08 and 42.51 - 44.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIXD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FIXD stock split?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.98, and -3.69% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.04 43.15
Year Range
42.51 44.97
Previous Close
42.98
Open
43.12
Bid
43.08
Ask
43.38
Low
43.04
High
43.15
Volume
374
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-3.54%
Year Change
-3.69%
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