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FIVA: Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

40.15 USD 0.35 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIVA exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.97 and at a high of 40.22.

Follow Fidelity International Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FIVA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIVA stock price today?

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 40.15 today. It trades within 39.97 - 40.22, yesterday's close was 39.80, and trading volume reached 232. The live price chart of FIVA shows these updates.

Does Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 40.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.25% and USD. View the chart live to track FIVA movements.

How to buy FIVA stock?

You can buy Fidelity International Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 40.15. Orders are usually placed near 40.15 or 40.45, while 232 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow FIVA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIVA stock?

Investing in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.32 - 40.22 and current price 40.15. Many compare 2.08% and 7.84% before placing orders at 40.15 or 40.45. Explore the FIVA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the past year was 40.22. Within 30.32 - 40.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity International Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) over the year was 30.32. Comparing it with the current 40.15 and 30.32 - 40.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIVA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FIVA stock split?

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.80, and 32.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.97 40.22
Year Range
30.32 40.22
Previous Close
39.80
Open
39.97
Bid
40.15
Ask
40.45
Low
39.97
High
40.22
Volume
232
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
2.08%
6 Months Change
7.84%
Year Change
32.25%
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