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FIVA: Fidelity International Value Factor ETF
FIVA exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.97 and at a high of 40.22.
Follow Fidelity International Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIVA News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- FIVA: Ex-U.S. Developed Markets ETF With A Tilt To Financials
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- FIVA: It Was An Excellent Year For International Value (NYSEARCA:FIVA)
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- UIVM: This Hidden Dividend ETF Has Quietly Beaten The S&P 500 (NASDAQ:UIVM)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIVA stock price today?
Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 40.15 today. It trades within 39.97 - 40.22, yesterday's close was 39.80, and trading volume reached 232. The live price chart of FIVA shows these updates.
Does Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity International Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 40.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.25% and USD. View the chart live to track FIVA movements.
How to buy FIVA stock?
You can buy Fidelity International Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 40.15. Orders are usually placed near 40.15 or 40.45, while 232 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow FIVA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIVA stock?
Investing in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.32 - 40.22 and current price 40.15. Many compare 2.08% and 7.84% before placing orders at 40.15 or 40.45. Explore the FIVA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the past year was 40.22. Within 30.32 - 40.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity International Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) over the year was 30.32. Comparing it with the current 40.15 and 30.32 - 40.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIVA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIVA stock split?
Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.80, and 32.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.80
- Open
- 39.97
- Bid
- 40.15
- Ask
- 40.45
- Low
- 39.97
- High
- 40.22
- Volume
- 232
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.84%
- Year Change
- 32.25%