Currencies / FITBO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FITBO: Fifth Third Bancorp - Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1
21.09 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FITBO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.06 and at a high of 21.15.
Follow Fifth Third Bancorp - Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FITBO News
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:FITB)
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Undercovered Dozen: Delek Logistics, Perma-Fix, Consolidated Water, Rockwell Automation +
- Artisan Value Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:APFWX)
- John Hancock Regional Bank Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FRBAX)
- John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JVMAX)
Daily Range
21.06 21.15
Year Range
19.52 24.15
- Previous Close
- 21.09
- Open
- 21.07
- Bid
- 21.09
- Ask
- 21.39
- Low
- 21.06
- High
- 21.15
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.35%
- Year Change
- -7.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%