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FISV: Fiserv, Inc.
FISV exchange rate has changed by -3.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.41 and at a high of 53.68.
Follow Fiserv, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FISV stock price today?
Fiserv, Inc. stock is priced at 52.41 today. It trades within 51.41 - 53.68, yesterday's close was 54.11, and trading volume reached 18321. The live price chart of FISV shows these updates.
Does Fiserv, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Fiserv, Inc. is currently valued at 52.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.59% and USD. View the chart live to track FISV movements.
How to buy FISV stock?
You can buy Fiserv, Inc. shares at the current price of 52.41. Orders are usually placed near 52.41 or 52.71, while 18321 and -2.37% show market activity. Follow FISV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FISV stock?
Investing in Fiserv, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 47.04 - 70.40 and current price 52.41. Many compare -4.47% and -14.10% before placing orders at 52.41 or 52.71. Explore the FISV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fiserv, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fiserv, Inc. in the past year was 70.40. Within 47.04 - 70.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fiserv, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Fiserv, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) over the year was 47.04. Comparing it with the current 52.41 and 47.04 - 70.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FISV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FISV stock split?
Fiserv, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.11, and -17.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.11
- Open
- 53.68
- Bid
- 52.41
- Ask
- 52.71
- Low
- 51.41
- High
- 53.68
- Volume
- 18.321 K
- Daily Change
- -3.14%
- Month Change
- -4.47%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.10%
- Year Change
- -17.59%