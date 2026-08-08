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FISR: SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
FISR exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.23 and at a high of 25.31.
Follow SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FISR stock price today?
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock is priced at 25.28 today. It trades within 25.23 - 25.31, yesterday's close was 25.21, and trading volume reached 430. The live price chart of FISR shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is currently valued at 25.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.29% and USD. View the chart live to track FISR movements.
How to buy FISR stock?
You can buy SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 25.28. Orders are usually placed near 25.28 or 25.58, while 430 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow FISR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FISR stock?
Investing in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.15 - 26.32 and current price 25.28. Many compare 0.44% and -3.07% before placing orders at 25.28 or 25.58. Explore the FISR price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF in the past year was 26.32. Within 25.15 - 26.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) over the year was 25.15. Comparing it with the current 25.28 and 25.15 - 26.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FISR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FISR stock split?
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.21, and -3.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.21
- Open
- 25.31
- Bid
- 25.28
- Ask
- 25.58
- Low
- 25.23
- High
- 25.31
- Volume
- 430
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.07%
- Year Change
- -3.29%