QuotesSections
Currencies / FIGB
Back to US Stock Market

FIGB: Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

42.36 USD 0.10 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIGB exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.31 and at a high of 42.40.

Follow Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FIGB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIGB stock price today?

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock is priced at 42.36 today. It trades within 42.31 - 42.40, yesterday's close was 42.26, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of FIGB shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF is currently valued at 42.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track FIGB movements.

How to buy FIGB stock?

You can buy Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF shares at the current price of 42.36. Orders are usually placed near 42.36 or 42.66, while 73 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow FIGB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIGB stock?

Investing in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.04 - 44.19 and current price 42.36. Many compare 0.62% and -3.38% before placing orders at 42.36 or 42.66. Explore the FIGB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the past year was 44.19. Within 42.04 - 44.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) over the year was 42.04. Comparing it with the current 42.36 and 42.04 - 44.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIGB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FIGB stock split?

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.26, and -1.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.31 42.40
Year Range
42.04 44.19
Previous Close
42.26
Open
42.39
Bid
42.36
Ask
42.66
Low
42.31
High
42.40
Volume
73
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
-3.38%
Year Change
-1.47%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev