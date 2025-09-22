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FIDI: Fidelity International High Dividend ETF
FIDI exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.24 and at a high of 29.36.
Follow Fidelity International High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIDI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- FVD: Quality Value Strategy That Has Underperformed Peers (NYSEARCA:FVD)
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- FIDI: An Average Dividend Fund Made Irrelevant By The Competition
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FIDI stock price today?
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 29.33 today. It trades within 29.24 - 29.36, yesterday's close was 29.15, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of FIDI shows these updates.
Does Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 29.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FIDI movements.
How to buy FIDI stock?
You can buy Fidelity International High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 29.33. Orders are usually placed near 29.33 or 29.63, while 101 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow FIDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FIDI stock?
Investing in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.92 - 29.53 and current price 29.33. Many compare 0.41% and 3.46% before placing orders at 29.33 or 29.63. Explore the FIDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the past year was 29.53. Within 23.92 - 29.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity International High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) over the year was 23.92. Comparing it with the current 29.33 and 23.92 - 29.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FIDI stock split?
Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.15, and 22.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.15
- Open
- 29.30
- Bid
- 29.33
- Ask
- 29.63
- Low
- 29.24
- High
- 29.36
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.46%
- Year Change
- 22.21%