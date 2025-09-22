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FIDI: Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

29.33 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIDI exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.24 and at a high of 29.36.

Follow Fidelity International High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FIDI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FIDI stock price today?

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 29.33 today. It trades within 29.24 - 29.36, yesterday's close was 29.15, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of FIDI shows these updates.

Does Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 29.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FIDI movements.

How to buy FIDI stock?

You can buy Fidelity International High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 29.33. Orders are usually placed near 29.33 or 29.63, while 101 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow FIDI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FIDI stock?

Investing in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.92 - 29.53 and current price 29.33. Many compare 0.41% and 3.46% before placing orders at 29.33 or 29.63. Explore the FIDI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the past year was 29.53. Within 23.92 - 29.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity International High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) over the year was 23.92. Comparing it with the current 29.33 and 23.92 - 29.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FIDI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FIDI stock split?

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.15, and 22.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.24 29.36
Year Range
23.92 29.53
Previous Close
29.15
Open
29.30
Bid
29.33
Ask
29.63
Low
29.24
High
29.36
Volume
101
Daily Change
0.62%
Month Change
0.41%
6 Months Change
3.46%
Year Change
22.21%
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