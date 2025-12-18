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FID: First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

22.90 USD 0.30 (1.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FID exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.81 and at a high of 22.90.

Follow First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FID News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FID stock price today?

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 22.90 today. It trades within 22.81 - 22.90, yesterday's close was 22.60, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FID shows these updates.

Does First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 22.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FID movements.

How to buy FID stock?

You can buy First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 22.90. Orders are usually placed near 22.90 or 23.20, while 26 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow FID updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FID stock?

Investing in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.15 - 22.90 and current price 22.90. Many compare 1.19% and 3.76% before placing orders at 22.90 or 23.20. Explore the FID price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 22.90. Within 19.15 - 22.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) over the year was 19.15. Comparing it with the current 22.90 and 19.15 - 22.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FID moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FID stock split?

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.60, and 17.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.81 22.90
Year Range
19.15 22.90
Previous Close
22.60
Open
22.82
Bid
22.90
Ask
23.20
Low
22.81
High
22.90
Volume
26
Daily Change
1.33%
Month Change
1.19%
6 Months Change
3.76%
Year Change
17.02%
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