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FID: First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
FID exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.81 and at a high of 22.90.
Follow First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FID News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FID stock price today?
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 22.90 today. It trades within 22.81 - 22.90, yesterday's close was 22.60, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FID shows these updates.
Does First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 22.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FID movements.
How to buy FID stock?
You can buy First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 22.90. Orders are usually placed near 22.90 or 23.20, while 26 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow FID updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FID stock?
Investing in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.15 - 22.90 and current price 22.90. Many compare 1.19% and 3.76% before placing orders at 22.90 or 23.20. Explore the FID price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 22.90. Within 19.15 - 22.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) over the year was 19.15. Comparing it with the current 22.90 and 19.15 - 22.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FID moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FID stock split?
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.60, and 17.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.60
- Open
- 22.82
- Bid
- 22.90
- Ask
- 23.20
- Low
- 22.81
- High
- 22.90
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.76%
- Year Change
- 17.02%