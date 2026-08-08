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FHEQ: Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF
FHEQ exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.31 and at a high of 34.44.
Follow Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FHEQ stock price today?
Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF stock is priced at 34.43 today. It trades within 34.31 - 34.44, yesterday's close was 34.23, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of FHEQ shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF is currently valued at 34.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.10% and USD. View the chart live to track FHEQ movements.
How to buy FHEQ stock?
You can buy Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF shares at the current price of 34.43. Orders are usually placed near 34.43 or 34.73, while 61 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow FHEQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FHEQ stock?
Investing in Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 34.56 and current price 34.43. Many compare 2.65% and 12.74% before placing orders at 34.43 or 34.73. Explore the FHEQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF in the past year was 34.56. Within 28.85 - 34.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF (FHEQ) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 34.43 and 28.85 - 34.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FHEQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FHEQ stock split?
Fidelity Hedged Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.23, and 12.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.23
- Open
- 34.34
- Bid
- 34.43
- Ask
- 34.73
- Low
- 34.31
- High
- 34.44
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.74%
- Year Change
- 12.10%