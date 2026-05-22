QuotesSections
Currencies / FGM
Back to US Stock Market

FGM: First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

63.93 USD 0.30 (0.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FGM exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.82 and at a high of 64.02.

Follow First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FGM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FGM stock price today?

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 63.93 today. It trades within 63.82 - 64.02, yesterday's close was 63.63, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FGM shows these updates.

Does First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 63.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.79% and USD. View the chart live to track FGM movements.

How to buy FGM stock?

You can buy First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 63.93. Orders are usually placed near 63.93 or 64.23, while 8 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FGM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FGM stock?

Investing in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.50 - 71.12 and current price 63.93. Many compare -0.11% and -4.98% before placing orders at 63.93 or 64.23. Explore the FGM price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 71.12. Within 54.50 - 71.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) over the year was 54.50. Comparing it with the current 63.93 and 54.50 - 71.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FGM stock split?

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.63, and 13.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
63.82 64.02
Year Range
54.50 71.12
Previous Close
63.63
Open
63.82
Bid
63.93
Ask
64.23
Low
63.82
High
64.02
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.47%
Month Change
-0.11%
6 Months Change
-4.98%
Year Change
13.79%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev