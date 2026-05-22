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FGM: First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
FGM exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.82 and at a high of 64.02.
Follow First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FGM News
- German Industry Shows Surprising Resilience In June
- Low Water Levels Are New Setback For The German Economy
- German Inflation Shows Its Uglier Side
- German Ifo Index Improves For Third Consecutive Month In July
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Growth Broadens As Markets Look Beyond Geopolitics
- Rates Spark: Sentiment Looking Through Geopolitical Risks
- Rates: Curve Pivots And Steady Spreads
- Rates Spark: A Higher Real Starting Point
- Rates Spark: Another Push Higher In Real Rates
- German Industry Defies Recession Fears In May
- German Industrial Orders Rebounded In May
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- German Inflation Drops To Lowest Level Since Start Of Middle East War
- German Labor Market Weakening Takes A Pause In June
- German Optimism Returns
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Rates Spark: The Damage Has Been Done
- Rates Spark: Spread Exposures
- German Inflation Dropped In May Amid State Measures To Cut Gasoline Prices
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- ECB Between Fighting Inflation And Weaker Growth
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FGM stock price today?
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 63.93 today. It trades within 63.82 - 64.02, yesterday's close was 63.63, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FGM shows these updates.
Does First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 63.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.79% and USD. View the chart live to track FGM movements.
How to buy FGM stock?
You can buy First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 63.93. Orders are usually placed near 63.93 or 64.23, while 8 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FGM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FGM stock?
Investing in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 54.50 - 71.12 and current price 63.93. Many compare -0.11% and -4.98% before placing orders at 63.93 or 64.23. Explore the FGM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 71.12. Within 54.50 - 71.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) over the year was 54.50. Comparing it with the current 63.93 and 54.50 - 71.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FGM stock split?
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.63, and 13.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.63
- Open
- 63.82
- Bid
- 63.93
- Ask
- 64.23
- Low
- 63.82
- High
- 64.02
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- -0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.98%
- Year Change
- 13.79%