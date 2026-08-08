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FFUT: Fidelity Managed Futures ETF
FFUT exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.54 and at a high of 63.00.
Follow Fidelity Managed Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFUT stock price today?
Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock is priced at 60.39 today. It trades within 59.54 - 63.00, yesterday's close was 60.21, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of FFUT shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Managed Futures ETF is currently valued at 60.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FFUT movements.
How to buy FFUT stock?
You can buy Fidelity Managed Futures ETF shares at the current price of 60.39. Orders are usually placed near 60.39 or 60.69, while 71 and 1.43% show market activity. Follow FFUT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFUT stock?
Investing in Fidelity Managed Futures ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.90 - 66.61 and current price 60.39. Many compare 0.10% and 7.70% before placing orders at 60.39 or 60.69. Explore the FFUT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF in the past year was 66.61. Within 50.90 - 66.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Managed Futures ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Managed Futures ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) over the year was 50.90. Comparing it with the current 60.39 and 50.90 - 66.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFUT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFUT stock split?
Fidelity Managed Futures ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.21, and 18.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.21
- Open
- 59.54
- Bid
- 60.39
- Ask
- 60.69
- Low
- 59.54
- High
- 63.00
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.70%
- Year Change
- 18.04%