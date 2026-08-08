- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FFOX: FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF
FFOX exchange rate has changed by 2.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.47 and at a high of 30.73.
Follow FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFOX stock price today?
FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 30.72 today. It trades within 30.47 - 30.73, yesterday's close was 30.10, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of FFOX shows these updates.
Does FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 30.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.39% and USD. View the chart live to track FFOX movements.
How to buy FFOX stock?
You can buy FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 30.72. Orders are usually placed near 30.72 or 31.02, while 32 and 0.82% show market activity. Follow FFOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFOX stock?
Investing in FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.44 - 30.73 and current price 30.72. Many compare 3.64% and 6.33% before placing orders at 30.72 or 31.02. Explore the FFOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF in the past year was 30.73. Within 25.44 - 30.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF (FFOX) over the year was 25.44. Comparing it with the current 30.72 and 25.44 - 30.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFOX stock split?
FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.10, and 13.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.10
- Open
- 30.47
- Bid
- 30.72
- Ask
- 31.02
- Low
- 30.47
- High
- 30.73
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 2.06%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.33%
- Year Change
- 13.39%