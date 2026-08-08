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FFOG: Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF
FFOG exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.71 and at a high of 50.18.
Follow Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFOG stock price today?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock is priced at 49.96 today. It trades within 49.71 - 50.18, yesterday's close was 49.52, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of FFOG shows these updates.
Does Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF is currently valued at 49.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FFOG movements.
How to buy FFOG stock?
You can buy Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF shares at the current price of 49.96. Orders are usually placed near 49.96 or 50.26, while 54 and -0.44% show market activity. Follow FFOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFOG stock?
Investing in Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.89 - 52.50 and current price 49.96. Many compare 3.82% and 16.29% before placing orders at 49.96 or 50.26. Explore the FFOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the past year was 52.50. Within 38.89 - 52.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF (FFOG) over the year was 38.89. Comparing it with the current 49.96 and 38.89 - 52.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFOG stock split?
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Franklin Focused Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.52, and 15.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.52
- Open
- 50.18
- Bid
- 49.96
- Ask
- 50.26
- Low
- 49.71
- High
- 50.18
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 3.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.29%
- Year Change
- 15.04%