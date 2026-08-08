- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FFLV: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E
FFLV exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.95 and at a high of 29.07.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFLV stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E stock is priced at 29.07 today. It trades within 28.95 - 29.07, yesterday's close was 28.98, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of FFLV shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E is currently valued at 29.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.46% and USD. View the chart live to track FFLV movements.
How to buy FFLV stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E shares at the current price of 29.07. Orders are usually placed near 29.07 or 29.37, while 14 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow FFLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFLV stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E involves considering the yearly range 24.41 - 29.18 and current price 29.07. Many compare 0.62% and 11.08% before placing orders at 29.07 or 29.37. Explore the FFLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E in the past year was 29.18. Within 24.41 - 29.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E (FFLV) over the year was 24.41. Comparing it with the current 29.07 and 24.41 - 29.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFLV stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.98, and 10.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.98
- Open
- 28.95
- Bid
- 29.07
- Ask
- 29.37
- Low
- 28.95
- High
- 29.07
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.08%
- Year Change
- 10.46%