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FFLG: Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF
FFLG exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.31 and at a high of 33.59.
Follow Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FFLG News
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- FFLG: A Solid ETF To Capitalize On Large-Cap Growth Upside (BATS:FFLG)
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- FFLG ETF: Performance Disappointments Outweigh GARP Tilt, A Hold (BATS:FFLG)
- QGRO: A Less Risky ETF To Beat The S&P 500 And Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:QGRO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFLG stock price today?
Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 33.52 today. It trades within 33.31 - 33.59, yesterday's close was 33.22, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of FFLG shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 33.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FFLG movements.
How to buy FFLG stock?
You can buy Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 33.52. Orders are usually placed near 33.52 or 33.82, while 101 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow FFLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFLG stock?
Investing in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.40 - 35.33 and current price 33.52. Many compare 5.21% and 16.11% before placing orders at 33.52 or 33.82. Explore the FFLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 35.33. Within 26.40 - 35.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) over the year was 26.40. Comparing it with the current 33.52 and 26.40 - 35.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFLG stock split?
Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.22, and 14.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.22
- Open
- 33.58
- Bid
- 33.52
- Ask
- 33.82
- Low
- 33.31
- High
- 33.59
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 5.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.11%
- Year Change
- 14.21%