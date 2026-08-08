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FFGX: Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF
FFGX exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.64 and at a high of 34.71.
Follow Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFGX stock price today?
Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF stock is priced at 34.66 today. It trades within 34.64 - 34.71, yesterday's close was 34.42, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FFGX shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF is currently valued at 34.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FFGX movements.
How to buy FFGX stock?
You can buy Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 34.66. Orders are usually placed near 34.66 or 34.96, while 4 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FFGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFGX stock?
Investing in Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.24 - 35.57 and current price 34.66. Many compare 2.21% and 6.29% before placing orders at 34.66 or 34.96. Explore the FFGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF in the past year was 35.57. Within 29.24 - 35.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF (FFGX) over the year was 29.24. Comparing it with the current 34.66 and 29.24 - 35.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFGX stock split?
Fidelity Fundamental Global ex-U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.42, and 5.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.42
- Open
- 34.68
- Bid
- 34.66
- Ask
- 34.96
- Low
- 34.64
- High
- 34.71
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.29%
- Year Change
- 5.99%