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FFF: Founders 100 ETF
FFF exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.78 and at a high of 25.91.
Follow Founders 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFF stock price today?
Founders 100 ETF stock is priced at 25.91 today. It trades within 25.78 - 25.91, yesterday's close was 25.39, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FFF shows these updates.
Does Founders 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
Founders 100 ETF is currently valued at 25.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FFF movements.
How to buy FFF stock?
You can buy Founders 100 ETF shares at the current price of 25.91. Orders are usually placed near 25.91 or 26.21, while 2 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow FFF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFF stock?
Investing in Founders 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.85 - 26.74 and current price 25.91. Many compare 8.14% and 20.23% before placing orders at 25.91 or 26.21. Explore the FFF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Founders 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Founders 100 ETF in the past year was 26.74. Within 19.85 - 26.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Founders 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Founders 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Founders 100 ETF (FFF) over the year was 19.85. Comparing it with the current 25.91 and 19.85 - 26.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFF stock split?
Founders 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.39, and 3.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.39
- Open
- 25.78
- Bid
- 25.91
- Ask
- 26.21
- Low
- 25.78
- High
- 25.91
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 2.05%
- Month Change
- 8.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.23%
- Year Change
- 3.02%