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FFEM: Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF
FFEM exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.31 and at a high of 41.77.
Follow Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFEM stock price today?
Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF stock is priced at 41.37 today. It trades within 41.31 - 41.77, yesterday's close was 41.25, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of FFEM shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF is currently valued at 41.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.85% and USD. View the chart live to track FFEM movements.
How to buy FFEM stock?
You can buy Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF shares at the current price of 41.37. Orders are usually placed near 41.37 or 41.67, while 23 and -0.96% show market activity. Follow FFEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFEM stock?
Investing in Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.76 - 45.61 and current price 41.37. Many compare 2.50% and 9.13% before placing orders at 41.37 or 41.67. Explore the FFEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF in the past year was 45.61. Within 33.76 - 45.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF (FFEM) over the year was 33.76. Comparing it with the current 41.37 and 33.76 - 45.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFEM stock split?
Fidelity Fundamental Emerging Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.25, and 9.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.25
- Open
- 41.77
- Bid
- 41.37
- Ask
- 41.67
- Low
- 41.31
- High
- 41.77
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.13%
- Year Change
- 9.85%