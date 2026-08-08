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FFEB: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February
FFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.18 and at a high of 62.31.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFEB stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 62.27 today. It trades within 62.18 - 62.31, yesterday's close was 62.18, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of FFEB shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 62.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.28% and USD. View the chart live to track FFEB movements.
How to buy FFEB stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 62.27. Orders are usually placed near 62.27 or 62.57, while 24 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow FFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFEB stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 53.49 - 62.31 and current price 62.27. Many compare 0.86% and 8.67% before placing orders at 62.27 or 62.57. Explore the FFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 62.31. Within 53.49 - 62.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB) over the year was 53.49. Comparing it with the current 62.27 and 53.49 - 62.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFEB stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.18, and 16.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.18
- Open
- 62.21
- Bid
- 62.27
- Ask
- 62.57
- Low
- 62.18
- High
- 62.31
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.67%
- Year Change
- 16.28%