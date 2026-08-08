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FFDI: Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF
FFDI exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.30 and at a high of 33.33.
Follow Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FFDI stock price today?
Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF stock is priced at 33.33 today. It trades within 33.30 - 33.33, yesterday's close was 33.03, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of FFDI shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF is currently valued at 33.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FFDI movements.
How to buy FFDI stock?
You can buy Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF shares at the current price of 33.33. Orders are usually placed near 33.33 or 33.63, while 7 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow FFDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FFDI stock?
Investing in Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.34 - 33.41 and current price 33.33. Many compare 2.52% and 5.37% before placing orders at 33.33 or 33.63. Explore the FFDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF in the past year was 33.41. Within 28.34 - 33.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF (FFDI) over the year was 28.34. Comparing it with the current 33.33 and 28.34 - 33.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FFDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FFDI stock split?
Fidelity Fundamental Developed International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.03, and 5.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.03
- Open
- 33.32
- Bid
- 33.33
- Ask
- 33.63
- Low
- 33.30
- High
- 33.33
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.37%
- Year Change
- 5.11%