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FEZ: SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf

71.85 USD 0.61 (0.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FEZ exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.64 and at a high of 71.99.

Follow SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FEZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FEZ stock price today?

SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock is priced at 71.85 today. It trades within 71.64 - 71.99, yesterday's close was 71.24, and trading volume reached 888. The live price chart of FEZ shows these updates.

Does SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock pay dividends?

SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf is currently valued at 71.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.60% and USD. View the chart live to track FEZ movements.

How to buy FEZ stock?

You can buy SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf shares at the current price of 71.85. Orders are usually placed near 71.85 or 72.15, while 888 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow FEZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FEZ stock?

Investing in SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf involves considering the yearly range 59.57 - 71.99 and current price 71.85. Many compare 2.42% and 8.00% before placing orders at 71.85 or 72.15. Explore the FEZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf in the past year was 71.99. Within 59.57 - 71.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf (FEZ) over the year was 59.57. Comparing it with the current 71.85 and 59.57 - 71.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FEZ stock split?

SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.24, and 6.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
71.64 71.99
Year Range
59.57 71.99
Previous Close
71.24
Open
71.97
Bid
71.85
Ask
72.15
Low
71.64
High
71.99
Volume
888
Daily Change
0.86%
Month Change
2.42%
6 Months Change
8.00%
Year Change
6.60%
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