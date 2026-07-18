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FEZ: SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf
FEZ exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.64 and at a high of 71.99.
Follow SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEZ News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEZ stock price today?
SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock is priced at 71.85 today. It trades within 71.64 - 71.99, yesterday's close was 71.24, and trading volume reached 888. The live price chart of FEZ shows these updates.
Does SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock pay dividends?
SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf is currently valued at 71.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.60% and USD. View the chart live to track FEZ movements.
How to buy FEZ stock?
You can buy SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf shares at the current price of 71.85. Orders are usually placed near 71.85 or 72.15, while 888 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow FEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEZ stock?
Investing in SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf involves considering the yearly range 59.57 - 71.99 and current price 71.85. Many compare 2.42% and 8.00% before placing orders at 71.85 or 72.15. Explore the FEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf in the past year was 71.99. Within 59.57 - 71.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf (FEZ) over the year was 59.57. Comparing it with the current 71.85 and 59.57 - 71.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEZ stock split?
SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 Etf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.24, and 6.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.24
- Open
- 71.97
- Bid
- 71.85
- Ask
- 72.15
- Low
- 71.64
- High
- 71.99
- Volume
- 888
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.00%
- Year Change
- 6.60%