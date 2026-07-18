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FEUZ: First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
FEUZ exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.45 and at a high of 68.71.
Follow First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEUZ News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEUZ stock price today?
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock is priced at 68.54 today. It trades within 68.45 - 68.71, yesterday's close was 68.61, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FEUZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF is currently valued at 68.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.37% and USD. View the chart live to track FEUZ movements.
How to buy FEUZ stock?
You can buy First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF shares at the current price of 68.54. Orders are usually placed near 68.54 or 68.84, while 5 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow FEUZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEUZ stock?
Investing in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF involves considering the yearly range 56.22 - 73.02 and current price 68.54. Many compare 0.60% and 3.64% before placing orders at 68.54 or 68.84. Explore the FEUZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the past year was 73.02. Within 56.22 - 73.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) over the year was 56.22. Comparing it with the current 68.54 and 56.22 - 73.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEUZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEUZ stock split?
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.61, and 20.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 68.61
- Open
- 68.71
- Bid
- 68.54
- Ask
- 68.84
- Low
- 68.45
- High
- 68.71
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.64%
- Year Change
- 20.37%