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FEUS: FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund
FEUS exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.78 and at a high of 83.78.
Follow FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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FEUS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEUS stock price today?
FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund stock is priced at 83.78 today. It trades within 83.78 - 83.78, yesterday's close was 82.62, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FEUS shows these updates.
Does FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund is currently valued at 83.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.39% and USD. View the chart live to track FEUS movements.
How to buy FEUS stock?
You can buy FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund shares at the current price of 83.78. Orders are usually placed near 83.78 or 84.08, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEUS stock?
Investing in FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 68.75 - 83.78 and current price 83.78. Many compare 1.44% and 14.00% before placing orders at 83.78 or 84.08. Explore the FEUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund in the past year was 83.78. Within 68.75 - 83.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (FEUS) over the year was 68.75. Comparing it with the current 83.78 and 68.75 - 83.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEUS stock split?
FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.62, and 20.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.62
- Open
- 83.78
- Bid
- 83.78
- Ask
- 84.08
- Low
- 83.78
- High
- 83.78
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.00%
- Year Change
- 20.39%