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FEP: First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
FEP exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.81 and at a high of 60.03.
Follow First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FEP News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEP stock price today?
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 60.03 today. It trades within 59.81 - 60.03, yesterday's close was 59.68, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FEP shows these updates.
Does First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 60.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.32% and USD. View the chart live to track FEP movements.
How to buy FEP stock?
You can buy First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 60.03. Orders are usually placed near 60.03 or 60.33, while 26 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FEP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEP stock?
Investing in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.65 - 60.77 and current price 60.03. Many compare 1.56% and 3.97% before placing orders at 60.03 or 60.33. Explore the FEP price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 60.77. Within 48.65 - 60.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) over the year was 48.65. Comparing it with the current 60.03 and 48.65 - 60.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEP stock split?
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.68, and 23.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.68
- Open
- 59.99
- Bid
- 60.03
- Ask
- 60.33
- Low
- 59.81
- High
- 60.03
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.97%
- Year Change
- 23.32%