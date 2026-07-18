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FEP: First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

60.03 USD 0.35 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FEP exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.81 and at a high of 60.03.

Follow First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FEP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FEP stock price today?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 60.03 today. It trades within 59.81 - 60.03, yesterday's close was 59.68, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FEP shows these updates.

Does First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 60.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.32% and USD. View the chart live to track FEP movements.

How to buy FEP stock?

You can buy First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 60.03. Orders are usually placed near 60.03 or 60.33, while 26 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FEP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FEP stock?

Investing in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 48.65 - 60.77 and current price 60.03. Many compare 1.56% and 3.97% before placing orders at 60.03 or 60.33. Explore the FEP price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 60.77. Within 48.65 - 60.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) over the year was 48.65. Comparing it with the current 60.03 and 48.65 - 60.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FEP stock split?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.68, and 23.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.81 60.03
Year Range
48.65 60.77
Previous Close
59.68
Open
59.99
Bid
60.03
Ask
60.33
Low
59.81
High
60.03
Volume
26
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
1.56%
6 Months Change
3.97%
Year Change
23.32%
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