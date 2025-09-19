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FEIG: FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index
FEIG exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.01 and at a high of 40.01.
Follow FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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FEIG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEIG stock price today?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index stock is priced at 40.01 today. It trades within 40.01 - 40.01, yesterday's close was 39.97, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FEIG shows these updates.
Does FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index stock pay dividends?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index is currently valued at 40.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.29% and USD. View the chart live to track FEIG movements.
How to buy FEIG stock?
You can buy FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index shares at the current price of 40.01. Orders are usually placed near 40.01 or 40.31, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEIG stock?
Investing in FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index involves considering the yearly range 39.97 - 42.13 and current price 40.01. Many compare 0.00% and -3.47% before placing orders at 40.01 or 40.31. Explore the FEIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index in the past year was 42.13. Within 39.97 - 42.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index (FEIG) over the year was 39.97. Comparing it with the current 40.01 and 39.97 - 42.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEIG stock split?
FlexShares ESG & Climate Investment Grade Corporate Core Index has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.97, and -3.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.97
- Open
- 40.01
- Bid
- 40.01
- Ask
- 40.31
- Low
- 40.01
- High
- 40.01
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.47%
- Year Change
- -3.29%