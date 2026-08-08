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FEGE: First Eagle Global Equity ETF
FEGE exchange rate has changed by 0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.30 and at a high of 52.55.
Follow First Eagle Global Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEGE stock price today?
First Eagle Global Equity ETF stock is priced at 52.49 today. It trades within 52.30 - 52.55, yesterday's close was 52.01, and trading volume reached 724. The live price chart of FEGE shows these updates.
Does First Eagle Global Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Eagle Global Equity ETF is currently valued at 52.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.86% and USD. View the chart live to track FEGE movements.
How to buy FEGE stock?
You can buy First Eagle Global Equity ETF shares at the current price of 52.49. Orders are usually placed near 52.49 or 52.79, while 724 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow FEGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEGE stock?
Investing in First Eagle Global Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.70 - 52.55 and current price 52.49. Many compare 2.48% and 3.69% before placing orders at 52.49 or 52.79. Explore the FEGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Eagle Global Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Eagle Global Equity ETF in the past year was 52.55. Within 45.70 - 52.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Eagle Global Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Eagle Global Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) over the year was 45.70. Comparing it with the current 52.49 and 45.70 - 52.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEGE stock split?
First Eagle Global Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.01, and 3.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.01
- Open
- 52.33
- Bid
- 52.49
- Ask
- 52.79
- Low
- 52.30
- High
- 52.55
- Volume
- 724
- Daily Change
- 0.92%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.69%
- Year Change
- 3.86%