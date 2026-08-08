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FEED: ENvue Medical Inc
FEED exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.38 and at a high of 0.40.
Follow ENvue Medical Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEED stock price today?
ENvue Medical Inc stock is priced at 0.40 today. It trades within 0.38 - 0.40, yesterday's close was 0.40, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of FEED shows these updates.
Does ENvue Medical Inc stock pay dividends?
ENvue Medical Inc is currently valued at 0.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -91.34% and USD. View the chart live to track FEED movements.
How to buy FEED stock?
You can buy ENvue Medical Inc shares at the current price of 0.40. Orders are usually placed near 0.40 or 0.70, while 58 and 2.56% show market activity. Follow FEED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEED stock?
Investing in ENvue Medical Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.29 - 6.09 and current price 0.40. Many compare 21.21% and -79.59% before placing orders at 0.40 or 0.70. Explore the FEED price chart live with daily changes.
What are ENvue Medical Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of ENvue Medical Inc in the past year was 6.09. Within 0.29 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track ENvue Medical Inc performance using the live chart.
What are ENvue Medical Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ENvue Medical Inc (FEED) over the year was 0.29. Comparing it with the current 0.40 and 0.29 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEED stock split?
ENvue Medical Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.40, and -91.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.40
- Open
- 0.39
- Bid
- 0.40
- Ask
- 0.70
- Low
- 0.38
- High
- 0.40
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 21.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -79.59%
- Year Change
- -91.34%