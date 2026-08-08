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FEBZ: TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF
FEBZ exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.40 and at a high of 40.40.
Follow TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEBZ stock price today?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock is priced at 40.40 today. It trades within 40.40 - 40.40, yesterday's close was 40.38, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FEBZ shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF is currently valued at 40.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.08% and USD. View the chart live to track FEBZ movements.
How to buy FEBZ stock?
You can buy TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF shares at the current price of 40.40. Orders are usually placed near 40.40 or 40.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FEBZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEBZ stock?
Investing in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.72 - 40.92 and current price 40.40. Many compare -0.47% and 7.08% before placing orders at 40.40 or 40.70. Explore the FEBZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF in the past year was 40.92. Within 35.72 - 40.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) over the year was 35.72. Comparing it with the current 40.40 and 35.72 - 40.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEBZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEBZ stock split?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.38, and 10.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.38
- Open
- 40.40
- Bid
- 40.40
- Ask
- 40.70
- Low
- 40.40
- High
- 40.40
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.08%
- Year Change
- 10.08%