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FEBP: PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf
FEBP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.72 and at a high of 34.74.
Follow PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEBP stock price today?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock is priced at 34.74 today. It trades within 34.72 - 34.74, yesterday's close was 34.68, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FEBP shows these updates.
Does PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock pay dividends?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf is currently valued at 34.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.83% and USD. View the chart live to track FEBP movements.
How to buy FEBP stock?
You can buy PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf shares at the current price of 34.74. Orders are usually placed near 34.74 or 35.04, while 2 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow FEBP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEBP stock?
Investing in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf involves considering the yearly range 30.86 - 34.74 and current price 34.74. Many compare 0.55% and 7.82% before placing orders at 34.74 or 35.04. Explore the FEBP price chart live with daily changes.
What are PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock highest prices?
The highest price of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf in the past year was 34.74. Within 30.86 - 34.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf performance using the live chart.
What are PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf (FEBP) over the year was 30.86. Comparing it with the current 34.74 and 30.86 - 34.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEBP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEBP stock split?
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF - January PGIM US Large-Cap Buf has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.68, and 7.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.68
- Open
- 34.72
- Bid
- 34.74
- Ask
- 35.04
- Low
- 34.72
- High
- 34.74
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.82%
- Year Change
- 7.83%