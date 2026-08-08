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FDRS: Founder-Led ETF
FDRS exchange rate has changed by 3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.17 and at a high of 24.41.
Follow Founder-Led ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDRS stock price today?
Founder-Led ETF stock is priced at 24.40 today. It trades within 24.17 - 24.41, yesterday's close was 23.66, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of FDRS shows these updates.
Does Founder-Led ETF stock pay dividends?
Founder-Led ETF is currently valued at 24.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.45% and USD. View the chart live to track FDRS movements.
How to buy FDRS stock?
You can buy Founder-Led ETF shares at the current price of 24.40. Orders are usually placed near 24.40 or 24.70, while 54 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FDRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDRS stock?
Investing in Founder-Led ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.37 - 25.72 and current price 24.40. Many compare 6.74% and 14.99% before placing orders at 24.40 or 24.70. Explore the FDRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Founder-Led ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Founder-Led ETF in the past year was 25.72. Within 19.37 - 25.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Founder-Led ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Founder-Led ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Founder-Led ETF (FDRS) over the year was 19.37. Comparing it with the current 24.40 and 19.37 - 25.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDRS stock split?
Founder-Led ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.66, and -1.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.66
- Open
- 24.37
- Bid
- 24.40
- Ask
- 24.70
- Low
- 24.17
- High
- 24.41
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 3.13%
- Month Change
- 6.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.99%
- Year Change
- -1.45%