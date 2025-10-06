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FDMO: Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF
FDMO exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.91 and at a high of 95.96.
Follow Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDMO News
- FVAL: Fidelity's Value Factor ETF Has A Lot More Going For It (NYSEARCA:FVAL)
- FMTM: Top-Performing Momentum ETF Might Come With Steep Valuation Risk (NASDAQ:FMTM)
- FDMO: A Good Way To Filter Trends Amongst US Market (NYSEARCA:FDMO)
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- FDMO: Momentum Investing Can Beat The S&P 500 In 2026 (NYSEARCA:FDMO)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Quality Factor ETFs: How Fidelity's FQAL Stacks Up Against The Big 3 (NYSEARCA:FQAL)
- MTUM: $20B Momentum ETF Not The Best Choice In Its Category (BATS:MTUM)
- FDMO: Downgrading As Market Risks Are Rising (NYSEARCA:FDMO)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDMO stock price today?
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock is priced at 95.72 today. It trades within 94.91 - 95.96, yesterday's close was 95.11, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of FDMO shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF is currently valued at 95.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.72% and USD. View the chart live to track FDMO movements.
How to buy FDMO stock?
You can buy Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF shares at the current price of 95.72. Orders are usually placed near 95.72 or 96.02, while 107 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow FDMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDMO stock?
Investing in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.63 - 98.87 and current price 95.72. Many compare 4.58% and 14.88% before placing orders at 95.72 or 96.02. Explore the FDMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the past year was 98.87. Within 76.63 - 98.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) over the year was 76.63. Comparing it with the current 95.72 and 76.63 - 98.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDMO stock split?
Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.11, and 22.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 95.11
- Open
- 95.69
- Bid
- 95.72
- Ask
- 96.02
- Low
- 94.91
- High
- 95.96
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 4.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.88%
- Year Change
- 22.72%