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FDIV: MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF
FDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.13 and at a high of 28.28.
Follow MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDIV stock price today?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF stock is priced at 28.28 today. It trades within 28.13 - 28.28, yesterday's close was 28.07, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of FDIV shows these updates.
Does MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF is currently valued at 28.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.05% and USD. View the chart live to track FDIV movements.
How to buy FDIV stock?
You can buy MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 28.28. Orders are usually placed near 28.28 or 28.58, while 7 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow FDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDIV stock?
Investing in MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 28.79 and current price 28.28. Many compare 1.00% and -0.32% before placing orders at 28.28 or 28.58. Explore the FDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF in the past year was 28.79. Within 25.84 - 28.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF (FDIV) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 28.28 and 25.84 - 28.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDIV stock split?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.07, and 5.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.07
- Open
- 28.13
- Bid
- 28.28
- Ask
- 28.58
- Low
- 28.13
- High
- 28.28
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.32%
- Year Change
- 5.05%