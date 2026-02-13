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FDEM: Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF
FDEM exchange rate has changed by 0.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.27 and at a high of 35.71.
Follow Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDEM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDEM stock price today?
Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock is priced at 35.60 today. It trades within 35.27 - 35.71, yesterday's close was 35.25, and trading volume reached 98. The live price chart of FDEM shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is currently valued at 35.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.83% and USD. View the chart live to track FDEM movements.
How to buy FDEM stock?
You can buy Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF shares at the current price of 35.60. Orders are usually placed near 35.60 or 35.90, while 98 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FDEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDEM stock?
Investing in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.75 - 38.32 and current price 35.60. Many compare 3.34% and 4.71% before placing orders at 35.60 or 35.90. Explore the FDEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the past year was 38.32. Within 28.75 - 38.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) over the year was 28.75. Comparing it with the current 35.60 and 28.75 - 38.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDEM stock split?
Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.25, and 23.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.25
- Open
- 35.60
- Bid
- 35.60
- Ask
- 35.90
- Low
- 35.27
- High
- 35.71
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 0.99%
- Month Change
- 3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.71%
- Year Change
- 23.83%