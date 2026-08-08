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FDEC: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December
FDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.53 and at a high of 55.66.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDEC stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 55.62 today. It trades within 55.53 - 55.66, yesterday's close was 55.50, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of FDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 55.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.46% and USD. View the chart live to track FDEC movements.
How to buy FDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 55.62. Orders are usually placed near 55.62 or 55.92, while 14 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow FDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 47.67 - 55.66 and current price 55.62. Many compare 1.07% and 8.51% before placing orders at 55.62 or 55.92. Explore the FDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 55.66. Within 47.67 - 55.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (FDEC) over the year was 47.67. Comparing it with the current 55.62 and 47.67 - 55.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDEC stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.50, and 16.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.50
- Open
- 55.53
- Bid
- 55.62
- Ask
- 55.92
- Low
- 55.53
- High
- 55.66
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.51%
- Year Change
- 16.46%