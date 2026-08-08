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FDAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E
FDAT exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.67 and at a high of 22.79.
Follow Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDAT stock price today?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E stock is priced at 22.75 today. It trades within 22.67 - 22.79, yesterday's close was 22.56, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FDAT shows these updates.
Does Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E stock pay dividends?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E is currently valued at 22.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track FDAT movements.
How to buy FDAT stock?
You can buy Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E shares at the current price of 22.75. Orders are usually placed near 22.75 or 23.05, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FDAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDAT stock?
Investing in Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 22.81 and current price 22.75. Many compare 1.79% and 0.18% before placing orders at 22.75 or 23.05. Explore the FDAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E stock highest prices?
The highest price of Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E in the past year was 22.81. Within 21.50 - 22.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E performance using the live chart.
What are Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E (FDAT) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 22.75 and 21.50 - 22.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDAT stock split?
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Tactical Advantage E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.56, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.56
- Open
- 22.75
- Bid
- 22.75
- Ask
- 23.05
- Low
- 22.67
- High
- 22.79
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.18%
- Year Change
- 0.86%