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FCTR: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
FCTR exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.73 and at a high of 39.97.
Follow First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCTR News
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- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCTR stock price today?
First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock is priced at 39.97 today. It trades within 39.73 - 39.97, yesterday's close was 39.62, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FCTR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is currently valued at 39.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.04% and USD. View the chart live to track FCTR movements.
How to buy FCTR stock?
You can buy First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 39.97. Orders are usually placed near 39.97 or 40.27, while 2 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow FCTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCTR stock?
Investing in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.18 - 41.36 and current price 39.97. Many compare 3.44% and 7.04% before placing orders at 39.97 or 40.27. Explore the FCTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the past year was 41.36. Within 32.18 - 41.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) over the year was 32.18. Comparing it with the current 39.97 and 32.18 - 41.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCTR stock split?
First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.62, and 18.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.62
- Open
- 39.73
- Bid
- 39.97
- Ask
- 40.27
- Low
- 39.73
- High
- 39.97
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.04%
- Year Change
- 18.04%