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FCTE: SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF
FCTE exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.18 and at a high of 30.35.
Follow SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCTE stock price today?
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock is priced at 30.33 today. It trades within 30.18 - 30.35, yesterday's close was 30.15, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of FCTE shows these updates.
Does SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock pay dividends?
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF is currently valued at 30.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.81% and USD. View the chart live to track FCTE movements.
How to buy FCTE stock?
You can buy SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF shares at the current price of 30.33. Orders are usually placed near 30.33 or 30.63, while 26 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow FCTE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCTE stock?
Investing in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.89 - 30.36 and current price 30.33. Many compare 4.69% and 14.07% before placing orders at 30.33 or 30.63. Explore the FCTE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF in the past year was 30.36. Within 23.89 - 30.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) over the year was 23.89. Comparing it with the current 30.33 and 23.89 - 30.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCTE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCTE stock split?
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.15, and 13.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.15
- Open
- 30.18
- Bid
- 30.33
- Ask
- 30.63
- Low
- 30.18
- High
- 30.35
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 4.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.07%
- Year Change
- 13.81%