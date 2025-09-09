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FCPI: Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF
FCPI exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.24 and at a high of 56.54.
Follow Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FCPI News
- FCPI ETF: Fighting Inflation With Strong Fundamentals And Moderate Volatility (BATS:FCPI)
- Gulf Conflict Revives Stagflation Fears: ETFs to Play
- INFL: A Proven Vehicle For Rising Inflation Risk (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- FDRR: Not The Best ETF For Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)
- Stagflation Risks Brewing? ETFs to Play
- FCPI: Fidelity's Disciplined Inflation-Friendly ETF Continues To Succeed (BATS:FCPI)
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- FCPI: Appealing Premise, Robust Factor Exposures But Mixed Returns, A Hold (BATS:FCPI)
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- FCPI: Not My Preferred Inflation Hedge (BATS:FCPI)
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- SPHB: High Beta Exposure Without High Conviction Fundamentals (NYSEARCA:SPHB)
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCPI stock price today?
Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock is priced at 56.54 today. It trades within 56.24 - 56.54, yesterday's close was 55.88, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of FCPI shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF is currently valued at 56.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FCPI movements.
How to buy FCPI stock?
You can buy Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF shares at the current price of 56.54. Orders are usually placed near 56.54 or 56.84, while 10 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow FCPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCPI stock?
Investing in Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.70 - 56.54 and current price 56.54. Many compare 3.63% and 9.34% before placing orders at 56.54 or 56.84. Explore the FCPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF in the past year was 56.54. Within 47.70 - 56.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) over the year was 47.70. Comparing it with the current 56.54 and 47.70 - 56.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCPI stock split?
Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.88, and 17.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.88
- Open
- 56.24
- Bid
- 56.54
- Ask
- 56.84
- Low
- 56.24
- High
- 56.54
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.34%
- Year Change
- 17.50%