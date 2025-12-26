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FCLD: Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF
FCLD exchange rate has changed by 3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.56 and at a high of 42.03.
Follow Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FCLD stock price today?
Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 42.01 today. It trades within 41.56 - 42.03, yesterday's close was 40.63, and trading volume reached 93. The live price chart of FCLD shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 42.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 49.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FCLD movements.
How to buy FCLD stock?
You can buy Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 42.01. Orders are usually placed near 42.01 or 42.31, while 93 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow FCLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FCLD stock?
Investing in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.01 - 42.56 and current price 42.01. Many compare 4.97% and 51.17% before placing orders at 42.01 or 42.31. Explore the FCLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 42.56. Within 26.01 - 42.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) over the year was 26.01. Comparing it with the current 42.01 and 26.01 - 42.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FCLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FCLD stock split?
Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.63, and 49.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.63
- Open
- 41.79
- Bid
- 42.01
- Ask
- 42.31
- Low
- 41.56
- High
- 42.03
- Volume
- 93
- Daily Change
- 3.40%
- Month Change
- 4.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.17%
- Year Change
- 49.50%