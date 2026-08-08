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FBUF: Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF
FBUF exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.38 and at a high of 33.45.
Follow Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBUF stock price today?
Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF stock is priced at 33.45 today. It trades within 33.38 - 33.45, yesterday's close was 33.32, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FBUF shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF is currently valued at 33.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.59% and USD. View the chart live to track FBUF movements.
How to buy FBUF stock?
You can buy Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF shares at the current price of 33.45. Orders are usually placed near 33.45 or 33.75, while 3 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow FBUF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBUF stock?
Investing in Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.74 - 33.45 and current price 33.45. Many compare 0.84% and 7.54% before placing orders at 33.45 or 33.75. Explore the FBUF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF in the past year was 33.45. Within 29.74 - 33.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF (FBUF) over the year was 29.74. Comparing it with the current 33.45 and 29.74 - 33.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBUF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBUF stock split?
Fidelity Dynamic Buffered Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.32, and 7.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.32
- Open
- 33.41
- Bid
- 33.45
- Ask
- 33.75
- Low
- 33.38
- High
- 33.45
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.54%
- Year Change
- 7.59%