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FBND: Fidelity Total Bond ETF
FBND exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.92 and at a high of 45.48.
Follow Fidelity Total Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBND News
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- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- FBTC vs FBND vs FTEC: Which Fidelity ETF Is Worth Your Money Right Now? - TipRanks.com
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF Q1 2026 Commentary
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Not All Total Bond Market ETFs Are the Same. Here’s What to Know.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBND stock price today?
Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock is priced at 45.01 today. It trades within 44.92 - 45.48, yesterday's close was 44.92, and trading volume reached 2539. The live price chart of FBND shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Total Bond ETF is currently valued at 45.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track FBND movements.
How to buy FBND stock?
You can buy Fidelity Total Bond ETF shares at the current price of 45.01. Orders are usually placed near 45.01 or 45.31, while 2539 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow FBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBND stock?
Investing in Fidelity Total Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.65 - 46.86 and current price 45.01. Many compare 0.60% and -3.20% before placing orders at 45.01 or 45.31. Explore the FBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the past year was 46.86. Within 44.65 - 46.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Total Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) over the year was 44.65. Comparing it with the current 45.01 and 44.65 - 46.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBND stock split?
Fidelity Total Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.92, and -1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.92
- Open
- 45.10
- Bid
- 45.01
- Ask
- 45.31
- Low
- 44.92
- High
- 45.48
- Volume
- 2.539 K
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.20%
- Year Change
- -1.53%