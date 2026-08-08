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FBDC: FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF
FBDC exchange rate has changed by 2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.77 and at a high of 18.02.
Follow FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FBDC stock price today?
FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF stock is priced at 18.02 today. It trades within 17.77 - 18.02, yesterday's close was 17.64, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of FBDC shows these updates.
Does FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF is currently valued at 18.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FBDC movements.
How to buy FBDC stock?
You can buy FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF shares at the current price of 18.02. Orders are usually placed near 18.02 or 18.32, while 13 and 1.41% show market activity. Follow FBDC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FBDC stock?
Investing in FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.27 - 21.29 and current price 18.02. Many compare 5.63% and 9.21% before placing orders at 18.02 or 18.32. Explore the FBDC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF in the past year was 21.29. Within 16.27 - 21.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (FBDC) over the year was 16.27. Comparing it with the current 18.02 and 16.27 - 21.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBDC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FBDC stock split?
FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.64, and -15.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.64
- Open
- 17.77
- Bid
- 18.02
- Ask
- 18.32
- Low
- 17.77
- High
- 18.02
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 2.15%
- Month Change
- 5.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.21%
- Year Change
- -15.11%