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FB: ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF
FB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.17 and at a high of 45.17.
Follow ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FB stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock is priced at 45.17 today. It trades within 45.17 - 45.17, yesterday's close was 45.16, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FB shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF is currently valued at 45.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.63% and USD. View the chart live to track FB movements.
How to buy FB stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 45.17. Orders are usually placed near 45.17 or 45.47, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FB stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.75 - 46.01 and current price 45.17. Many compare 0.78% and 6.03% before placing orders at 45.17 or 45.47. Explore the FB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF in the past year was 46.01. Within 40.75 - 46.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF (FB) over the year was 40.75. Comparing it with the current 45.17 and 40.75 - 46.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FB stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Dynamic Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.16, and 10.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.16
- Open
- 45.17
- Bid
- 45.17
- Ask
- 45.47
- Low
- 45.17
- High
- 45.17
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.03%
- Year Change
- 10.63%