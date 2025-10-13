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FAX: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc
FAX exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.40 and at a high of 14.54.
Follow abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAX stock price today?
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 14.54 today. It trades within 14.40 - 14.54, yesterday's close was 14.43, and trading volume reached 223. The live price chart of FAX shows these updates.
Does abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 14.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.07% and USD. View the chart live to track FAX movements.
How to buy FAX stock?
You can buy abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 14.54. Orders are usually placed near 14.54 or 14.84, while 223 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow FAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAX stock?
Investing in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 14.13 - 16.90 and current price 14.54. Many compare 0.48% and -9.07% before placing orders at 14.54 or 14.84. Explore the FAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc in the past year was 16.90. Within 14.13 - 16.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) over the year was 14.13. Comparing it with the current 14.54 and 14.13 - 16.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAX stock split?
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.43, and -11.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.43
- Open
- 14.44
- Bid
- 14.54
- Ask
- 14.84
- Low
- 14.40
- High
- 14.54
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.07%
- Year Change
- -11.07%