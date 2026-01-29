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FAAR: First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
FAAR exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.71 and at a high of 30.94.
Follow First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAAR News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Greg Sharenow On Structural Changes In The Commodity Complex
- Oil Dips On Diplomacy, But Supply Risks Still Linger
- Stock-Bond Dynamics May Be In Flux, But Global Diversification Proved Its Worth In 2026
- The U.S. And Iran Reach Tentative Deal To End Hostilities, But Risks Remain
- FAAR: You Will Not Get Far Using This ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)
- The Stagflation Narrative: What Doomers Get Wrong (Part 2)
- Performance Insights - April 2026
- Asset Allocation Insights - March 2026
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- The Bullish Case For Commodities Remains Intact
- What’s Really Moving Commodity Markets In 2026?
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Fund Flows In Focus: Investors Eye Commodity ETFs Amid Middle East Conflict
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- Layered Uncertainty: Conflict, Credit Stress, And AI
- Keeping Long-Term Perspective As The Iran Conflict Continues
- Asset Allocation: Does Middle East Conflict Change The Calculus?
- Geopolitics And The Markets: Positioning For Volatility
- Risk Trade Poised To Follow Crypto’s Lead
- Reverberant Reversals
- Weekly Market Pulse: What’s Your Risk Tolerance?
- NFP Forecast, Fed's New Direction, RBA Rate Hike Risk, BoE/ECB Pause And Big Tech Earnings
- Slow M2 Growth Fuels Stronger Economic Growth With Low Inflation
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FAAR stock price today?
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock is priced at 30.71 today. It trades within 30.71 - 30.94, yesterday's close was 31.00, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of FAAR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF is currently valued at 30.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FAAR movements.
How to buy FAAR stock?
You can buy First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 30.71. Orders are usually placed near 30.71 or 31.01, while 45 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow FAAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FAAR stock?
Investing in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.73 - 35.42 and current price 30.71. Many compare -0.39% and -1.82% before placing orders at 30.71 or 31.01. Explore the FAAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the past year was 35.42. Within 26.73 - 35.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) over the year was 26.73. Comparing it with the current 30.71 and 26.73 - 35.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FAAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FAAR stock split?
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.00, and 1.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.00
- Open
- 30.87
- Bid
- 30.71
- Ask
- 31.01
- Low
- 30.71
- High
- 30.94
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.82%
- Year Change
- 1.52%