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EZMO: Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF
EZMO exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.46 and at a high of 26.46.
Follow Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EZMO stock price today?
Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF stock is priced at 26.46 today. It trades within 26.46 - 26.46, yesterday's close was 26.34, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of EZMO shows these updates.
Does Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF is currently valued at 26.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.58% and USD. View the chart live to track EZMO movements.
How to buy EZMO stock?
You can buy Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 26.46. Orders are usually placed near 26.46 or 26.76, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EZMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EZMO stock?
Investing in Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.86 - 29.21 and current price 26.46. Many compare 4.09% and -4.51% before placing orders at 26.46 or 26.76. Explore the EZMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF in the past year was 29.21. Within 24.86 - 29.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF (EZMO) over the year was 24.86. Comparing it with the current 26.46 and 24.86 - 29.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EZMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EZMO stock split?
Alphadroid Broad Markets Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.34, and 4.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.34
- Open
- 26.46
- Bid
- 26.46
- Ask
- 26.76
- Low
- 26.46
- High
- 26.46
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 4.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.51%
- Year Change
- 4.58%