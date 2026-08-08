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EXUS: Macquarie Focused International Core ETF
EXUS exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.66 and at a high of 29.58.
Follow Macquarie Focused International Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EXUS stock price today?
Macquarie Focused International Core ETF stock is priced at 28.74 today. It trades within 28.66 - 29.58, yesterday's close was 28.57, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of EXUS shows these updates.
Does Macquarie Focused International Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Macquarie Focused International Core ETF is currently valued at 28.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.09% and USD. View the chart live to track EXUS movements.
How to buy EXUS stock?
You can buy Macquarie Focused International Core ETF shares at the current price of 28.74. Orders are usually placed near 28.74 or 29.04, while 5 and -2.84% show market activity. Follow EXUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EXUS stock?
Investing in Macquarie Focused International Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.32 - 29.58 and current price 28.74. Many compare 3.49% and 7.88% before placing orders at 28.74 or 29.04. Explore the EXUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Macquarie Focused International Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Macquarie Focused International Core ETF in the past year was 29.58. Within 23.32 - 29.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Macquarie Focused International Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Macquarie Focused International Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Macquarie Focused International Core ETF (EXUS) over the year was 23.32. Comparing it with the current 28.74 and 23.32 - 29.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EXUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EXUS stock split?
Macquarie Focused International Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.57, and 8.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.57
- Open
- 29.58
- Bid
- 28.74
- Ask
- 29.04
- Low
- 28.66
- High
- 29.58
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 3.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.88%
- Year Change
- 8.09%