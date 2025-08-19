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EXG: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o
EXG exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.94 and at a high of 9.99.
Follow Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXG News
- How To Build A 7.93% Yield: A CEF Blueprint For Monthly Income (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EXG: Limited Upside Growth But Still Attractive For Income Investors (NYSE:EXG)
- IGA: NAV Erosion Likely To Continue (NYSE:IGA)
- EXG: Attractively Valued Global Income Fund (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:EXG)
- ExGen acquires second silver stream on South American gold mine
- EXG: Global Equity CEF Which Has Delivered In 2025 (NYSE:EXG)
- 2 Call Writing Funds Providing Monthly Distributions For Passive Income
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EXG stock price today?
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o stock is priced at 9.98 today. It trades within 9.94 - 9.99, yesterday's close was 9.93, and trading volume reached 903. The live price chart of EXG shows these updates.
Does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o stock pay dividends?
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o is currently valued at 9.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.02% and USD. View the chart live to track EXG movements.
How to buy EXG stock?
You can buy Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o shares at the current price of 9.98. Orders are usually placed near 9.98 or 10.28, while 903 and 0.30% show market activity. Follow EXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EXG stock?
Investing in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o involves considering the yearly range 8.24 - 10.01 and current price 9.98. Many compare 1.73% and 4.94% before placing orders at 9.98 or 10.28. Explore the EXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o in the past year was 10.01. Within 8.24 - 10.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o performance using the live chart.
What are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o (EXG) over the year was 8.24. Comparing it with the current 9.98 and 8.24 - 10.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EXG stock split?
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund o has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.93, and 13.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.93
- Open
- 9.95
- Bid
- 9.98
- Ask
- 10.28
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 9.99
- Volume
- 903
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.94%
- Year Change
- 13.02%